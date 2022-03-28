White House spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after European trip with Biden

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from the president's European trip.

Jean-Pierre said she last saw President Joe Biden on Saturday "during a socially distanced meeting."

She said the president is not considered a close contact, according to CDC guidance.

"Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I have only experienced mild symptoms," Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre's positive test comes about a week after White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus. She was forced to skip the trip to Europe because of the positive test.

According to CNN, Biden's last publicly-known COVID-19 test was taken on Friday as he left Poland. It was negative.