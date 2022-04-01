Will Smith announces that he has resigned from the Academy amid investigation of slap incident

Actor Will Smith has announced that he will resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences amid an investigation after he walked onto the Oscars stage during last Sunday's broadcast and slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Smith said in a statement, “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

The actor went on to say in the statement, “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken,” Variety reported.

The slap happened after Rock made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying her shaved head looked like the buzzcut sported by Demi Moore in “G.I. Jane.” Pinkett Smith has been public about her struggle with hair loss due to alopecia.

This is a developing story and may continue to be updated.