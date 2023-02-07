Winning $754.6M Powerball ticket sold in Washington

The winning $754.6 million Powerball jackpot ticket from Monday night's drawing was sold in Washington, lottery officials said.

There was only one jackpot winner. They will have 180 days to come forward and claim their price.

"They will have to decide whether to take the advertised amount as an annuity, or accept the lump sum alternative," the Powerball lottery said in a statement. "The cash option for Monday’s jackpot was worth $407.2 million."

This was only the second time someone has won the Powerball jackpot in Washington since 2010.

The numbers for February 6 were 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69, with a Powerball of 7.

There were reportedly more than 1.7 million winners of various dollar amounts in Monday's drawing.

The Powerball jackpot reached $754.6 million because no one had one it since Nov. 19.