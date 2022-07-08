Wisconsin Supreme Court restricts absentee ballot drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person.

It's a defeat to Democrats in the battleground state who argue that drop boxes are a secure and convenient way for voters to return ballots.

Justice Brian Hagedorn urged people to vote if they are unhappy with the court's ruling.

"Our obligation is to follow the law, which may mean the policy result is undesirable or unpopular. Even so, we must follow the law anyway," he said. "To the extent the citizens of Wisconsin wish the law were different, the main remedy is to vote and persuade elected officials to enact different laws. This is the hard work of democracy."

The decision sets absentee ballot rules for the Aug. 9 primary and the fall election.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are among the races that will be decided.

In its 4-3 ruling, the court did not address whether anyone other than the voter can return his or her own ballot by mail.