Woman charged with assault for allegedly punching Southwest flight attendant

A woman who allegedly punched a Southwest flight attendant in the face back in May has been charged with assault.

According to the Associated Press, Vyvianna M. Quinonez was charged in federal court and is scheduled to appear in a San Diego court on Sept. 17.

The AP reported that Quinonez reportedly attacked the flight attendant after a flight from Sacramento landed in San Diego.

The flight attendant lost two teeth and suffered other injuries to the face, including a cut under the left eye that required four stitches, a bruised left eye, and a bruised right arm during the May 23 altercation.

According to the AP, Quinonez was asked by the flight attendant as the plane began to land to buckle her seatbelt, put away her tray table and properly wear her facemask.

In a probable cause statement, Quinonez told authorities she was acting in self-defense, the AP reported.