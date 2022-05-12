Woman shares messages of love with drivers, passersby

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va — The Beatles sang "All You Need Is Love" and that's exactly what a woman in Virginia is trying to spread.

"I love you. You're probably thinking, you don't know me. But if people can hate for no reason, I can love," Tina Wells, the woman behind the sign, said.

The inspiration behind the sign that Wells put up came naturally.

WTVR

"Because there is so much darkness in the world nowadays and if you listen to all the negative, you'll get brought down. My husband went back there and found a sheet of plywood because nobody wants to buy plywood right now. And I thought, 'okay, what do I want to do with this?' And I thought, 'let me go ahead and do, maybe like a hippy vibe, tie-dye kinda thing,'" Wells said.

It wasn't long before the sign was up and drivers were taking notice.

"I think it's a beautiful sign and I would have to agree with it," one resident said.

"It's nice to know that you are loved and that people actually do care about you and it's important to know that you are important in this world," another resident said.

While not all drivers take the time to stop and read the sign, Wells has faith that the sign's message is making a difference.

"I appreciate you very much. Thank you for sharing it. Thank you for spreading love, something that we all need to do. I spread peace as well, so I love it. Thank you very much," another driver said.

When Wells is in her front yard, drivers aren't afraid to respond to the sign.

"I've had several people just yell out the window, I love you! And I'll yell back, I love you too!" Wells said.

This isn't the first sign that Wells has put up. In 2021, she had a pallet with the phrase: "Love your neighbor. Even if they don't think like you, look like you, vote like you."

WTVR

"So I'm hoping that maybe if you got this positive thing in your head, maybe it will resonate someday when somebody says something mean or is ugly to you," Wells said.

With two signs now in the books, Wells said it's time to come up with a third phrase to add to a piece of plywood.

This story was first reported by Wayne Covil at WTVR in Richmond, Virginia.