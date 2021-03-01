Woman wins $302,000 on Las Vegas airport slot machine

“Winner, winner, chicken dinner!”

A Texas woman waiting in McCarran Airport left Las Vegas more than $302,000 richer last week.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

Megan H. of Flower Mound, Texas, won more than $302,000 yesterday playing the Wheel of Fortune slots in the B Concourse. Congratulations, Megan! #winning #luckylady pic.twitter.com/o1uyv84qgF — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) February 26, 2021

The airport posted on Twitter Megan’s picture and her winnings, standing next to the Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the B Concourse.

In a video posted to Twitter by Las Vegas Locally, Megan is seen celebrating and clapping when she realizes she won.

This lady just hit a $300,000+ jackpot waiting for her flight at McCarran. 🎰 pic.twitter.com/7mUuIG8TJz — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) February 25, 2021

The airport has about 1,400 slot machines scattered through the concourses, gate areas, and baggage claim. Providing a last hurrah in Sin City before returning home.

Megan’s haul is large, and no doubt a bigger payout than most tourists get while at the airport slot machines, but it’s not a record.

That would be $3.96 million, according to a statement to USA Today. In fact, they report a visitor from California won $873,000 last summer.