Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, reportedly pulls out of Coachella

Michael Wyke/AP
Kanye West answers questions from senior pastor Joel Osteen during a service at Lakewood Church, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 14:05:47-04

Ye, who is formerly known as Kanye West, will no longer headline Coachella, Variety and Billboard reported on Monday.

Ye was scheduled to perform on April 17 and April 24, according to Coachella's website.

No reason has been given for Ye's reported cancelation.

However, he did threaten to pull out of the event last year.

He wanted fellow Coachella headliner Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott. He claimed Eilish was disrespectful to Scott after 10 people died in a stampede at his concert.

She had reportedly commented that she waits "for the people to be OK before I keep going."

According to Billboard, Eilish responded to Ye and said she did not mention Scott.

Coachella is making a return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

