MLB commissioner toured possible locations for Royals ballpark district, calls both 'outstanding'

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred joined Kansas City Royals Chairman/CEO for a panel discussion moderated by Negro League Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick on the state of the on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

DSC_0001.JPG Wednesday’s conversation was held at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy, which sits within feet of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0007.JPG Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick and Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver II talk briefly before the program.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. all three chatting.png Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick and Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman during Wednesday’s conversation.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0039.JPG Commissioner Manfred during Wednesday’s discussion at the KC Urban Youth Academy.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0048.JPG Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick listens to Commissioner Manfred answer one of his questions during Wednesday’s conversation.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0062.JPG Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman weighs in on the discussion during Wednesday’s talk.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0054.JPG Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick and Royals Chairman and CEO engage in discussion during Wednesday’s talk.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0076.JPG Congressman Cleaver speaks to development in Kansas City during an on-camera interview with KSHB 41 reporter Bryant Maddrick.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. DSC_0068.JPG Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick and Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman all pose for a photo after the discussion ends.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41.

