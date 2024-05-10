Watch Now
PHOTOS | Northern lights captured in Kansas City night sky on May 10, 2024

Residents from across Kansas City sent us photos Friday night of the northern lights above the city. Send us your photos, videos, drone and timelapse at pics@kshb.com.

weatherservice2.jpg National Weather Service, Pleasant Hill, Mo.Photo by: National Weather Service MAy 10 2024 northern lights.jpg Photo by: David Medina/KSHB travis2lights.jpg Northern LightsPhoto by: Travis Jones, Holden, Mo. travis3lights.jpg Northern Lights, Holden, Mo.Photo by: Travis Jones Northern Lights: Winfield, Kansas Northern LightsPhoto by: Tyler Coleman samlights.jpg Northern Lights, Roeland Park, KansasPhoto by: Sam Hartle davidmlights.jpg Northern Lights, Independence, Mo.Photo by: David Medina wxservicelights.jpg National Weather Service Northern LightsPhoto by: National Weather Service, Pleasant Hill, Mo. KAREN1.jpg Northern LightsPhoto by: Karen Knabe KAREN3.jpg Northern Lights, Millcreek Cove, Lake of the OzarksPhoto by: Karen Knabe LINDA1.jpg Northern Lights, Lee's Summit, Mo.Photo by: Linda Ashford

