PHOTOS | Northern lights captured in Kansas City night sky on May 10, 2024
Residents from across Kansas City sent us photos Friday night of the northern lights above the city. Send us your photos, videos, drone and timelapse at pics@kshb.com.
National Weather Service, Pleasant Hill, Mo.Photo by: National Weather Service Photo by: David Medina/KSHB Northern LightsPhoto by: Travis Jones, Holden, Mo. Northern Lights, Holden, Mo.Photo by: Travis Jones Northern LightsPhoto by: Tyler Coleman Northern Lights, Roeland Park, KansasPhoto by: Sam Hartle Northern Lights, Independence, Mo.Photo by: David Medina National Weather Service Northern LightsPhoto by: National Weather Service, Pleasant Hill, Mo. Northern LightsPhoto by: Karen Knabe Northern Lights, Millcreek Cove, Lake of the OzarksPhoto by: Karen Knabe Northern Lights, Lee's Summit, Mo.Photo by: Linda Ashford