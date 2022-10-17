Watch Now
PHOTOS: Share your best fall pictures in Kansas City

As evidenced by the roller coaster temperatures and the changing colors of the leaves, fall is in full effect in Kansas City.

We’ve been collecting your best fall pictures in Kansas City. Send your photos and videos to pics@kshb.com, and we’ll add to our ongoing gallery.

Weston Bend Park. Photo courtesy Terri Cox.Submitted
Finnegan and Collins Hass at Red Barn Farm in Weston. Photo courtesy Sarah Haas.Submitted
From Overland Park, Kansas. Photo courtesy Oliver Rapelye.Submitted
Blue Valley Park. Photo courtesy Dario Fontana.Submitted
