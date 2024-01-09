Photos, video capture January snow storm across Kansas City area
Several inches of snow fell across the Kansas City area Tuesday morning
Several inches of snow fell early Tuesday morning across Kansas City. As we normally do during winter storms, we asked for you to send in your photos and video of the storm. We have to say, we're pretty impressed by the number of photos we've received. Thank you!
Near 167th and Quivira.Photo by: Kimberly Martin Photo by: Courtesy Bob Ratner Photo by: Courtesy Jonathan Jones Snow on Jan. 9 in Grandview.Photo by: Courtesy Beth Keith Photo by: Provided Gardner, KansasPhoto by: Kathy Photo by: Daniela Leon/KSHB 41 Tree down in Raytown near 67th and Lane.Photo by: Brian Smith Yellow labs Kane and Luna playing in the snow in Olathe, Kansas.Photo by: Kevin Weakley View from the River Market in KCMOPhoto by: Rimes Baucum View from the River Market in KCMOPhoto by: Rimes Baucum Multiple spin-outs were seen in southern Johnson County on Tuesday morning.Photo by: Daniela Leon/KSHB 41 A look at driving conditions near I-29 and NW 64th St.Photo by: Elyse Schoenig/KSHB 41 Photo by: Sam Hartle/KSHB Snow at Weatherby Lake.Photo by: Lisa McCormick/KSHB 41 Overland ParkPhoto by: Kitty Photo by: Mary Hali Olathe, KansasPhoto by: Pam Daniels Ruby celebrates her birthday with snow in Overland Park.Photo by: Mike O'Mara Belton, MissouriPhoto by: Stephanie Boeth Cat gazes at snow in west Olathe.Photo by: Angela Smith