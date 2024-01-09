Watch Now
Photos, video capture January snow storm across Kansas City area

Several inches of snow fell across the Kansas City area Tuesday morning

Several inches of snow fell early Tuesday morning across Kansas City. As we normally do during winter storms, we asked for you to send in your photos and video of the storm. We have to say, we're pretty impressed by the number of photos we've received. Thank you!

Unknown-5.jpeg Near 167th and Quivira.Photo by: Kimberly Martin Koko Belle in Spring Hill.png Photo by: Courtesy Bob Ratner Raymore snow Photo by: Courtesy Jonathan Jones Grandview snow Snow on Jan. 9 in Grandview.Photo by: Courtesy Beth Keith Tree limb Photo by: Provided IMG_0124.jpg Gardner, KansasPhoto by: Kathy daniela gardner snow.jpeg Photo by: Daniela Leon/KSHB 41 Unknown-1.jpeg Tree down in Raytown near 67th and Lane.Photo by: Brian Smith img_0246_720.jpg Yellow labs Kane and Luna playing in the snow in Olathe, Kansas.Photo by: Kevin Weakley img_1770_720.jpg View from the River Market in KCMOPhoto by: Rimes Baucum img_1771_720.jpg View from the River Market in KCMOPhoto by: Rimes Baucum spinout.jpeg Multiple spin-outs were seen in southern Johnson County on Tuesday morning.Photo by: Daniela Leon/KSHB 41 elyse.jpeg A look at driving conditions near I-29 and NW 64th St.Photo by: Elyse Schoenig/KSHB 41 Roeland Park power lines Photo by: Sam Hartle/KSHB Unknown.jpeg Snow at Weatherby Lake.Photo by: Lisa McCormick/KSHB 41 Unknown-3.jpeg Overland ParkPhoto by: Kitty Tamba Hali Photo by: Mary Hali 20240109_081541.jpg Olathe, KansasPhoto by: Pam Daniels Unknown-4.jpeg Ruby celebrates her birthday with snow in Overland Park.Photo by: Mike O'Mara Unknown-6.jpeg Belton, MissouriPhoto by: Stephanie Boeth 20240109_083442.jpg Cat gazes at snow in west Olathe.Photo by: Angela Smith

