The Podium: This small prep school is a pipeline to Winter Olympics

The Stratton Mountain School to Winter Olympics pipeline is going strong.

For those who haven’t heard of the small prep institution in southern Vermont, Stratton Mountain School has sent 46 alumni to the Olympics – and several are in Beijing, including cross-country skier Jessie Diggins .

On The Podium from Day 2 of the 2022 Winter Olympics, three Stratton alumni – snowboarder Louie Vito and cross-country skiers Ben Ogden and Julia Kern – talk about their experience at the school.

Topics discussed include how Stratton differed from a typical high school, the small Vermont community where it is located and whether certain senior pranks were pulled.

You can find new episodes of The Podium on Amazon Music.