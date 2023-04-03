Holden R-III school board candidates weigh in on key issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A school district's Board of Education has to handle many aspects of public education from finance and operations to performance and outcomes.

Hear from candidates from the Holden R-III school board.

Background

Why are you running for the Board of Education? If elected, what will be your priorities?

Matthew Ferguson - I believe I can be of great service to my community and have desired to serve in such a capacity since my oldest child started school nine years ago.

Tonyea Inglis - I am running for reelection to the Holden R-III School Board because I believe in the district's mission: for all students, upon graduation, to have marketable skills or the basis to be eligible for post-secondary educational opportunities.

I believe it is important that a school board member serves for the right reasons. When making decisions, I always ask myself if the outcome will benefit the kids.

Due to the tireless dedication of many, great things are happening at Holden Schools, and we have much to be proud of. We have improved student achievement and college/career readiness, ongoing facility maintenance and improvements, and high teacher and staff satisfaction levels.

However, there is still much work to do. A great education provides a solid foundation for our kids, but it does not happen by accident. It takes hard work and dedication from students, parents, teachers, staff, administrators, and the school board. We must work together.

Being a school board member is not just a “show up for the meeting and call it good“ position. A school board member should understand their role, work hard for kids by educating themself in an effort to set clear policies, goals, and expectations, and then hold district leaders, teachers and students accountable for meeting them.

A school board member should always consider what is good for kids and make decisions based on the facts, not their own political viewpoints.

This is because the role of a school board member is not a political one. However, a school board member should be willing to engage with political decision-makers to advocate for public schools.

If reelected, I will continue to hold the district accountable for a continued focus on student achievement as many students continue to achieve at levels that are below proficient.

We are improving but have more work to do. In addition, all public schools in Missouri face proposed legislation that is not good for public schools.

As a school board member, I will continue to advocate for public schools. I will continue to help the district meet its needs through proper budgetary oversight. I will continue to hold district leaders accountable for achieving the district’s mission through sound, data-based policy decisions. I will continue educating myself to make the best decisions.

I will continue the good work toward our common goal: for all students, upon graduation, to have marketable skills or the basis to be eligible for post-secondary educational opportunities. I will do these things because the outcome will benefit the kids.

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on the board of education?

Matthew Ferguson - I want the children in this community to develop strong minds that will help prepare them to navigate the world as they live their lives.

The fundamentals of English, math, science, and history are foundational. From what I’ve learned since moving here, most community citizens do not want our children taught through the lens of some emerging ideas that run opposite of what most of us consider common sense.

Successful matriculation of each student should be the most important outcome. Achieving these outcomes is only possible with happy teachers and involved parents.

Tonyea Inglis - There is no particular issue that motivates me to serve on the Board of Education.

My husband and I have lived in the Holden R-III School District for 25 years and our two children attend school in Holden.

Their education is important to me. I care about the education of all our children. I care about the future of our kids, community, and country.

While I am not an educator, I have many skills that I can use to make a difference for our kids.

What experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?

Matthew Ferguson - I have served in various similar capacities on boards and committees in work and church.

I also have spent a significant amount of time in the education realm. I have a Bachelor of Science, a Master of Science, and a Ph.D. in toxicology.

I am a big fan of the hard sciences and have difficulty accepting philosophies based on ideas, not data.

Learning to question the things I am told, to think critically, and even to question authority when things don’t seem right are skills I want to pass along.

I understand the importance of creating a strong educational foundation and its role in becoming a productive worker and member of society, and importantly, becoming a happy husband and father (which I consider the two best and most important roles a man can have).

Tonyea Inglis - I have demonstrated proven leadership skills during my time on the Board. I currently serve as a Holden R-III School Board member, elected in 2017 and 2020, and am now in my sixth year of service. I am the current board president and have served in this role for three years.

Prior to that, I served as the vice president of the Board for one year and the Board’s delegate to the Missouri State School Boards Association (MSBA) for three years.

During my service, I have gone above and beyond to educate myself in order to maximize my contribution by achieving Advanced Board Member Certification and Master Board Member Certification, both through the MSBA.

This was achieved through countless hours of continuing education, conference attendance, reading several books, and writing reflection papers.

I have also worked with fellow board members to present topics at statewide school board conferences.

I take this job very seriously and have educated myself so that I am in the best position to make the right decisions for the district. I believe that if you are going to do something, then you should do it the right way.

What differentiates you from the other candidates and/or board members?

Matthew Ferguson - I am unfamiliar with other board members, so I must say, “I don’t really know.” However, maybe a thing that differentiates me is that I have four children in these schools. To me, this means that I also have an important reason to work hard in such a capacity.

Tonyea Inglis - I have demonstrated proven leadership skills during my time on the Board. I currently serve as a Holden R-III School Board member, elected in 2017 and 2020, and am now in my sixth year of service.

I am the current board president and have served in this role for three years. Prior to that, I served as the vice president of the Board for one year and the Board’s delegate to the Missouri State School Boards Association (MSBA) for three years.

During my service, I have gone above and beyond to educate myself in order to maximize my contribution by achieving Advanced Board Member Certification and Master Board Member Certification, both through the MSBA.

I take this job very seriously and have educated myself so that I am in the best position to make the right decisions for the district.

Clarity of Purpose

What are the factors on which you will base your decisions as a school board member?

Matthew Ferguson - The biggest factors that will influence my decisions are those that pertain to my personal values, which I have somewhat detailed in the questions above.

Tonyea Inglis - Is it good for kids? Is it good for teachers and staff? Is it a responsible use of taxpayers’ money?

What specific steps would you take as a school board member to improve transparency and make school district information more widely available?

Matthew Ferguson - I don’t know if there is more we can do. Members of the public can attend the monthly board meetings; minutes and agendas are also available to the public. I would ensure that this practice continues.

Tonyea Inglis - I believe that school district information is as widely available as possible.

This is accomplished through the website, the newspaper, the newsletter, and public meetings.

Further, the district has a procedure that community members can utilize to address the board if the need arises after the chain of command has been exhausted and they believe an issue needs to be addressed at the board level.

As a school board member, from whom will you seek advice or input in weighing key decisions?

Matthew Ferguson - I will look at other school districts to see how they have been successful. I will seek advice from people and organizations I trust. I will not place my trust in the mainstream media.

Tonyea Inglis - I rely on sound judgment and the education that I have received in the realm of being a good school board member to make decisions. However, if I needed more information on a particular topic, I might consult with our representative at MSBA, our superintendent, or community members, depending on what it was.

Finance and Operations

What are your thoughts on the current and the proposed budget for your school district? How would you determine your budget priorities?

Tonyea Inglis - In the last six years, the board has worked closely with Superintendent Dr. Mike Hough to oversee the district’s budget.

In that time frame, the district’s budget surpluses have grown from 17% to 24%, and we have completed several capital improvement projects and invested money for future infrastructure maintenance.

Several school safety improvements have been completed, infrastructure work has been completed with more underway, and we are now working toward upgrading our extra-curricular spaces, making these spaces safer, more accessible to all students, and readily usable by our athletic teams and our community.

This has all been accomplished with zero tax increases. Budget priorities are determined through a board-determined prioritization list revisited annually.

What are the district’s greatest capital needs right now? How do you think those needs should be addressed?

Tonyea Inglis - See the last answer.

How will you enlist support for bond issues or public school spending from voters or taxpayers with no children in the public schools? How can the school board prove itself accountable to those citizens?

Tonyea Inglis - The school board is accountable to all citizens to ensure that tax dollars are appropriately managed. The education of kids helps the entire community.

Teacher starting salaries continue to be an ongoing discussion here in Missouri. How will you be able to keep and attract staff despite having some of the lowest salaries in the nation?

Matthew Ferguson - This is, of course, one of the main things on my mind. The nation is experiencing significant inflation, despite what people may hear on TV.

I am not sure how teacher salaries have changed to reflect this over the years.

As I said above, happy teachers are necessary to create successful students and future adults that contribute to society.

While I am new at this, I want to explore this avenue as higher salaries equal higher retention, better quality education, and also quality recruitment when hiring new teachers and staff.

Tonyea Inglis - We have implemented pay increases in the last few years. In addition, we work to keep our insurance premiums as low as possible and to add additional benefits that encourage our staff to stay.

We also work hard to maintain a great culture in our school district.

Performance and Outcomes

How will you engage the community to improve public schools in the district?

Matthew Ferguson - If there is a need to engage the community, I would likely utilize media tools (e.g., Facebook, local news, etc.).

I believe most community members recognize that children are our future leaders and would support most activities and proposals if they were based on a genuine intent to help and better the students and the community.

Tonyea Inglis - Community members are asked to give feedback and participate in the process of setting goals for the comprehensive school improvement plan.

The board also occasionally sends out community and parent surveys.

In your view, what has the district done well over the past year? In what areas could the district improve?

Matthew Ferguson - I am new-ish to Holden (I moved here in 2021), so I don’t have too much to say here.

The fact that my children safely come home every day and are always excited to show me their schoolwork means the district is doing something right.

Tonyea Inglis - Due to the tireless dedication of many, great things are happening at Holden Schools and we have much to be proud of.

We have improved student achievement and college/career readiness, ongoing facility maintenance and improvements, and high teacher and staff satisfaction levels. However, there is still much work to do.

If reelected, I will continue to hold the district accountable for a continued focus on student achievement as many students continue to achieve at levels that are below proficient. We are improving but have more work to do.

In addition, all public schools in Missouri face proposed legislation that is not good for public schools. As a school board member, I will continue to advocate for public schools.

I will continue to help the district meet its needs through proper budgetary oversight. I will continue to hold district leaders accountable for achieving the district’s mission through sound, data-based policy decisions.

I will continue educating myself to make the best decisions.

I will continue the good work toward our common goal: for all students, upon graduation, to have marketable skills or the basis to be eligible for post-secondary educational opportunities. I will do these things because the outcome will benefit the kids.

How should the district address underperforming schools?

Matthew Ferguson - The reason for a school’s underperformance can vary. Identifying why a school is underperforming is the first step to improving that school. Developing tools or using already made ones would help us understand why.

Tonyea Inglis - There must be a continued focus on student achievement.

The comprehensive school improvement plan must address student achievement through specific goals with measurable outcomes.

Building leaders must be held accountable for sharing student achievement data and meeting the established goals.

How should school board members evaluate school and student performance in your district?

Matthew Ferguson - Basic English, math, science, history, etc., skills should be on par with or above the national average.

Tonyea Inglis - See the last answer.

What metrics will you use to assess district leadership’s attainment of key goals? How will you know when a program or decision has been successful?

Matthew Ferguson - I would likely utilize a logic model approach, such as a “strategic management” model.

Developing such a model, with buy-in from other board members, may be useful in assessing whether a goal is achieved, if a program or decision is successful, or even if it is moving towards success.

This model would incorporate resources, activities, outputs, and outcomes. If the desired outcome was achieved, the program or decision was successful.

Tonyea Inglis - The comprehensive school improvement plan goals are evaluated against student achievement data.

