Prosecutor plans vigilance in monitoring for voter intimidation, irregularities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorneys office said Wednesday it will be “on the lookout” for reports of voter intimidation and voting irregularities during next week’s general election on Nov. 8.

The attention is similar to years past, though the office said in a release they plan to remain “fully engaged” even after polls close.

Anyone who witnesses irregularities or a concern of voting should call the office’s Public Corruption Unit at 816-881-3111.

“After the polls close, our office will be communicating with election officials to monitor any incidents of harassment or doxing of [election] employees and volunteers,” a spokesperson for the office said.

The office says the irregularities could include threats or acts of violence toward election workers, administrators and voters, interfering with a person’s right to vote, knowingly providing false election information, bribing voters or interfering at a polling place.

Federal officials are also monitoring for election irregularities. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri has an attorney serving as a district election officer. That person can be contacted at 816-426-4125.

—