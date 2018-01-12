Man given maximum sentence in killing of Johnson County deputy

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. – A judge has sentenced the man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a Johnson County deputy to 12.5 years.

That was the maximum sentence allowed under Adrian Espinosa-Flores’s plea agreement.

According to court records, Espinosa-Flores was driving drunk on 69 Highway when he rammed his pickup into the back of Johnson County Master Deputy Brandon Collins’s patrol car in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2016.

Collins had pulled an SUV over to the side of the road.

Both cars caught fire, and Collins, who was inside his vehicle, was killed.

Espinosa-Flores fled the scene, but a police helicopter and canine teams found him.

He admitted to being in the country illegally.

His lawyer said after he has served the 12.5-year sentence, Espinosa-Flores will be deported back to Mexico.

Family and friends of both Collins and Espinosa-Flores were in the courtroom Friday.

A statement from Collins’s mother was read aloud, though she herself was not present.

“There is not enough space in my heart for hatred, only longing for my son,” the statement said.

Espinosa-Flores stood before the judge and apologized. He said he couldn’t fix what he had done, but asked for forgiveness.

