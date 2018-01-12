Missing Liberty 12-year-old found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE 3:38 PM 1/12/2017: Police say Joshua McGuire has been found and is safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy from Liberty.

Police said Joshua McGuire was last seen at about 9 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1300 block of Middlebrook.

He's described as a white male, 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and snow boots. He was also carrying a WWE wrestling belt.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701.

