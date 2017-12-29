Some in KC metro are prepaying property taxes

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- New federal tax laws go into effect on January 1, but they are having an impact right now.

Across the country, thousands of people are rushing to pay their 2017 property taxes before December 31.

Those homeowners are trying to reduce their federal tax liability. With the new tax law, the federal government limits the amount of deductions for mortgage interest or property taxes.

Johnson County Deputy Treasurer Greg Baldwin is advising taxpayers to check with their tax preparer because everyone’s tax situation is different.

If your property taxes are included in your mortgage payment, Baldwin said you should contact your mortgage company to see if they will allow you to pay your property taxes for 2017 in full by December 31.

You can pay your property taxes in person at a county treasurer’s office by Friday during regular business hours or online through December 31 in order to claim those deductions on your 2017 income tax.

