2 dead, others injured after vehicle drives through soccer game in Wichita

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement in Wichita is investigating an incident Saturday at Stryker Soccer Field that left two individuals dead.

First responders were called to the sports complex around 3:25 p.m. Saturday.

Two fatalities were confirmed at the scene — one child and one adult died, per the Wichita Police Department.

The Wichita Police Department said in a social media update "multiple other casualties have been transported to area hospitals."

"This is a tragedy," Capt. Aaron Moses, executive officer with the Wichita Police Department, said in the briefing on social media.

The driver of the vehicle is currently in custody. Police said there were also two juveniles in the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking for help from those in attendance at the sports complex with any video that may be related to the incident.

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