7 cases of measles identified in Kansas; officials fear more could be exposed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven cases of measles have been identified in Johnson and Miami counties, and other people may have been exposed to people with measles while they were infectious.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, on March 8, they were notified of a case of measles in a daycare in Johnson County. Six additional cases - five Johnson County residents associated with the daycare and one Miami County resident not associated with the daycare — have been identified.

“Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing,” KDHE Chief Health Officer Dr. Greg Lakin said in a news release. “It is so contagious that any person who is exposed to it and is not immune will likely contract the disease. Measles can be spread to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears.”

To date, KDHE and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment have been able to identify where and when each person became infected.

The department said the average number of days between when a person is exposed to measles and when they first start showing symptoms is approximately 10 to 14 days (range of 7 to 21 days). Secondary cases are now appearing outside of the daycare.

Authorities said there is concern that some people in the general population may have potentially been exposed to people with measles while they were infectious.

Possible measles exposure

According to KDHE, if you have visited one or more of these locations on the dates and times listed, you may have been exposed to measles:

Aldi’s ; 15290 W. 119th St Olathe, KS 66062; on March 2nd from 3:00 to 5 p.m.

; 15290 W. 119th St Olathe, KS 66062; on March 2nd from 3:00 to 5 p.m. Payless Discount Foods ; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS; on March 6th from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS; on March 6th from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. El Potro Mexican Café ; 602 N Pearl St, Paola, KS on March 7th from 4 to 8:00 p.m.

; 602 N Pearl St, Paola, KS on March 7th from 4 to 8:00 p.m. Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas ; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS on March 8th and March 10th in the morning

; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS on March 8th and March 10th in the morning Budget Coin Laundry ; 798 E Main St, Gardner, KS; on March 9th from 8 to 11 p.m.

; 798 E Main St, Gardner, KS; on March 9th from 8 to 11 p.m. Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room ; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS; on March 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS; on March 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets ; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th from 1 to 3 p.m.

; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th from 1 to 3 p.m. Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets ; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th after 1 to 3 p.m.

; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th after 1 to 3 p.m. Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St Overland Park, KS; on March 10th from 3 to 6 p.m.

Measles symptoms

Symptoms typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, arms, and legs, according to KDHE.

The best way to prevent measles is to get the MMR vaccine. If you have had measles or have been vaccinated, your risk of contracting the disease is extremely low.

People who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms should stay home unless they are seeking medical care. The news release says before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.

For questions call the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment at (913) 477-8343 or the KDHE Epidemiology hotline at (877) 427-7317.