Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to deliver State of State next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will deliver the State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Brownback will speak in front of a joint session of the legislature in the House of Representatives chamber.

According to a statement from Brownback's office, the governor's remarks will include his response to the most recent opinion issued on school finance by the Kansas Supreme Court. He has also asked Lt. Gov. Jeff Coyler to meet with advocacy groups about items in the budget proposal that will be released after the speech.

This comes after Brownback was nominated by the Trump Administration to serve as the ambassador of international religious freedom in July 2017.

This led to speculation that Brownback would soon resign as governor, but the U.S. Senate failed to vote on Brownback's nomination by the end of the year. This means Brownback will need to be nominated again.

This is his 8th State of the State address.