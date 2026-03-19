KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Students in Kansas won’t be able to access their phones during school days beginning this fall. I was in Topeka Thursday afternoon when Gov. Laura Kelly signed the bill into law.

Jake Weller/KSHB Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signs a bill into law banning student use of cellphones at schools.

The law (House Bill 2299) is a bell-to-bell ban similar to what Missouri implemented for the 2025-2026 school year. It’ll be up to school districts to decide how to enforce the ban — whether students keep phones in lockers, backpacks, their cars, etc.

Kelly said the ban should remove distractions, protect children’s mental health and create a better environment for teachers.

Kansas governor signs law banning cellphones in schools

“Now, our kids will be able to focus on what the teacher’s doing at the front of the class, not on their devices,” she told a crowd before signing the bill.

Parents like Nikki Hoagland are supportive of the measure.

“It’s like that distraction is completely out of there,” she said.

Jake Weller/KSHB Nikki Hoagland speaks with a reporter.

One of the bill’s sponsors said he consulted with law enforcement on concerns the ban would limit communication between parents and students in emergency situations.

“Students tend to reach out to their parents, naturally, in a moment of panic,” said State Sen. Chase Blasi, R-Wichita. “Unfortunately, parents flock to the school, which causes gridlock and blocks emergency personnel from getting to the school to address the situation. Law enforcement is supportive of this measure.”

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