Kansas school districts weigh in on letting teachers carry guns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas state lawmakers are set to discuss a bill Tuesday, which would encourage teachers to carry concealed guns in schools.

The proposed bill would make school districts vulnerable to negligence lawsuits if a shooting occurs in a school where teachers were denied permission to carry concealed handguns. It would also prohibit insurance companies from increasing or denying coverage to schools whose teachers are armed.

The hearing follows rallies held across the country Saturday, pushing for gun control.

“Speaking as someone who has been in an active shooting situation [the bill is] the most ridiculous idea I have ever heard,” said Shawnee Mission East sophomore Margaret Veglahn.

Four years ago, Veglahn was on-stage performing the final act of To Kill a Mockingbird at the Jewish Community Center when a gunman shot and killed two people in the parking lot before killing a third person outside of a nursing home.

She described the day as “chaotic” and said she does not want to be around guns.

Margaret Veglahn was 11-years-old when a gunman shot and killed two people at the Jewish Community Center. Now a sophomore at SME she's joining @theSMSD in fighting a #KSleg bill, which would make it easier to arm teachers @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/SnlW7dcTi8 — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) March 27, 2018

“We weren’t allowed to leave under any circumstances, they locked the door and turned off the lights,” said Veglahn. “There is no situation where I would be comfortable to learn in an environment where I know a teacher has a gun.”

Her school and the Shawnee Mission School District agree.

The district’s superintendent will read testimony on Tuesday opposing the bill, as will the Kansas City, Kansas School District. Those can both be read below:

Bonner Springs Superintendent Dan Brungardt sent the following statement to 41 Action News.

I believe that the legislators have their heart in the right place trying to make sure that all students and staff are safe. I am concerned that if this legislation is passed that there might be fewer insurance companies willing to insure schools in Kansas, which could have a negative impact on insurance rates.

Olathe Public Schools declined to comment and the Blue Valley School District did not respond to requests for comment from 41 Action News.