What does President Donald Trump’s visit to Kansas say about U.S. Senate race?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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President Donald Trump will be near Wichita, Kansas, on Monday to rally support for incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., ahead of election day.

He is trying to prevent Kansas from electing its first Democrat senator since 1932.

What does President Donald Trump’s visit to Kansas say about Senate race

This month the Cook Political Report rated Marshall’s race against Adam Hamilton as a “toss up.” The Republican-supporting Senate Leadership Fund PAC is also pumping more money into Kansas in the final weeks of the campaign.

“The fact we’re seeing some Republican groups push money into here, the fact Trump’s coming in, that all says, beyond public opinion, the insiders working these campaigns have a feeling it’s a toss up,” said Andrea Vieux, the chair of Johnson County Community College’s political science department.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Andrea Vieux is the chair of Johnson County Community College’s political science department.

She said Trump’s popularity has fallen recently, so she is eager to see if his visit to Kansas truly helps Marshall.

She said Trump’s speech should focus on what positive changes for Kansans he has championed.

“He’s going to rally the base of Republican voters,” Vieux pointed out. “The question is will it turn off the unaffiliated and independents and moderates. That remains to be seen.”

She said Marshall’s challenger, Hamilton, has appealed to moderates, even gaining endorsements of former Republican leaders from Kansas, which is making the race close.

Gregory Elser, a cancer patient, voted for Trump in 2024, but isn’t happy with what is happening now with fuel prices, foreign wars and healthcare.

“I don’t know if I’d want him (Trump) here. I think Roger should do it on his own. And I’m a Republican, but I’ve thought about changing some votes,” Elser admitted.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Gregory Elser enjoys brunch at Dagwood's Cafe in Kansas City, Kansas.

He was eating lunch at Dagwood’s Cafe, a place that opened in 1938, the final year Kansas had a Democratic senator. Democratic U.S. Sen. George McGill left office at the beginning of January 1939.

Fellow Kansas voter William Allred said he won’t pay much attention to Trump’s visit. He wishes the two parties got along better.

“The Democrats and the Republicans, all they need to do is get together and work together as a team instead of fighting against each other all the time,” he said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB William Allred laughs with his granddaughters during breakfast at Dagwood's Cafe in Kansas City, Kansas.

Trump is expected to speak Monday evening alongside Marshall.

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