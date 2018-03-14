Trump promoting tax cuts, campaigning for GOP in Missouri
Associated Press
2:45 PM, Mar 14, 2018
ST. LOUIS (AP) — President Donald Trump is in Missouri to promote the tax cuts he signed into law last year and campaign for Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley.
Trump will be touring a Boeing plant in St. Louis as part of his visit Wednesday. The facility produces Navy F/A-18s and Air Force F-15s.
Trump will also be holding a roundtable with business leaders and workers at the plant before headlining a fundraiser for Hawley, who is running for the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Claire McCaskill.