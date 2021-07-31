Tokyo Olympics Day 8: Dressel and Ledecky rule the pool, again

Don't call them "the next Michael Phelps."

Caeleb Dressel is Caeleb Dressel, and Katie Ledecky is Katie Ledecky. And while they don't compete in as many events as Phelps did, they're just as dominant.

Dressel started his Saturday by confirming the chatter that he would break his own world record in the 100m butterfly, beating his 2019 mark of 49.50 seconds by 0.05 seconds. (STORY)

He returned to the pool for the 50m freestyle semifinals, where he posted the fastest time. A short time later, he was back for the 4x100m mixed medley relay, where he didn't have much of a shot to do anything after inheriting a huge deficit while Great Britain set a world record. (STORY)

Ledecky first burst onto the scene in the London Olympics nine years ago with a win in the 800m freestyle. She won it again, along with 200m, 400m and the 4x200 relay, in Rio. She has also won four straight world championships at 800m.

She almost left an opportunity for Australia's Ariarne Titmus to score another victory over Ledecky in what would be by far the biggest upset between the two. Ledecky's time of 8:12.57 was nearly eight seconds off her world and Olympic record of 8:04.79. But it was enough to hold off Titmus by 1.26 seconds, even as Titmus set an Oceania record.

The other big U.S. performance of the day belonged to lighweight boxer Keyshawn Davis, who staggered No. 1 seed Sofiane Oumiha in the Round of 16, prompting the referee to stop the contest. (STORY)

And we got a preview of Sunday's BMX freestyle event, with Hannah Roberts and Perris Benegas posting the top two scores in the seeding runs Saturday while appearing to hold something back for the final.

Track and field

Clear your morning plans, at least for about 30 minutes. The mixed 4x400m relay goes at 8:35 p.m. ET, and the women's 100m final follows 15 minutes later.

Qualifying went according to form for U.S. favorites, with 100m hurdler Keni Harrison, 800m runner Clayton Murphy and 400m hurdlers Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin all winning their heats. The only drama was when Murphy was briefly boxed in during the 800, but he broke through and blew away the field to advance.



U.S. teams in action

The worst news for the U.S. in team sports this morning was the injury to volleyball player Jordan Thompson in a loss to the ROC.

Hungary beat the U.S. men's water polo team in group play (STORY), and the U.S. women's rugby team finished sixth.

But it was a good day for smaller U.S. teams. The new mixed relay triathlon saw the U.S. take silver behind Great Britain, U.S. shooters took bronze in the new mixed trap event, and youngsters Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil rallied past a powerful Brazilian team to finish group play with a perfect record. (STORY)

Around the Games

Gymnastics: Simone Biles officially withdrew from the vault and uneven bars. (STORY)

Golf: U.S. golfers SA's Xander Schauffele remained in the lead while 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama gave the host country some hope with a strong third-round charge. (STORY)

Tennis: Talk of a Golden Slam gave way to frustration as Novak Djokovic lost the men's singles bronze medal match and then withdrew from the mixed doubles. (STORY)

Medalists

Archery, men's individual: tbd

Badminton, men's doubles: tbd

Fencing, women's team sabre: tbd

Judo, mixed team: Gold/Silver - tbd, Bronze - Germany, Bronze - Israel

Rugby, women's: Gold - New Zealand, Silver - France, Bronze - Fiji

Sailing, men's RS:X: Gold - Lu Yunxiu (CHN), Silver - Charline Picon (FRA), Bronze - Emma Wilson (GBR)

Sailing, women's RS:X: Gold - Kiran Badloe (NED), Silver - Thomas Goyard (FRA), Bronze - Bi Kun (CHN)

Shooting, mixed team trap: Gold - Spain, Silver - San Marino, Bronze - USA

Swimming, men's 100m butterfly: Gold - Caeleb Dressel (USA), Silver - Kristof Milak (HUN), Bronze - Noe Ponti (SUI)

Swimming, women's 200m backstroke: Gold - Kaylee McKeown (AUS), Silver - Kylie Masse (CAN), Bronze - Emily Seebohm (AUS)

Swimming, women's 800m freestyle: Gold - Katie Ledecky (USA), Silver - Ariarne Titmus (AUS), Bronze - Simona Quadarella (ITA)

Swimming, mixed 4x100m medley relay: Gold - Great Britain, Silver - China, Bronze - Australia

Tennis, women's singles: tbd

Trampoline, men's: Gold - Ivan Litvinovich (BLR), Silver - Dong Dong (CHN), Bronze - Dylan Schmidt (NZL)

Track and field, men's discus: tbd

Track and field, mixed 4x400m relay: tbd

Track and field, women's 100m: tbd

Triathlon, mixed relay: Gold - Great Britain, Silver - United States, Bronze - France

Weightlifting, men's 81kg: Gold - Lyu Xiaojun (CHN), Silver - Zacarias Bonnat Michel (DOM), Bronze - Antonino Pizzolato (ITA)

Weightlifting, men's 96kg: tbd

Results

