Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych's appeal dismissed by Court of Arbitration for Sport

Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images
Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych poses with his helmet next to his father and coach, Mykhailo, after a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) in Milan on Feb. 13, 2026. Heraskevych was barred from the Milan Cortina Games after refusing to back down from wearing a helmet adorned with pictures of Ukrainian athletes killed since Russia's 2022 invasion.
Posted
and last updated

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych attended a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Milan on Friday after he was barred from competing due to his helmet depicting Ukrainian athletes killed since Russia's invasion in 2022. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

