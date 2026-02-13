Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych attended a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Milan on Friday after he was barred from competing due to his helmet depicting Ukrainian athletes killed since Russia's invasion in 2022. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych's appeal dismissed by Court of Arbitration for Sport
