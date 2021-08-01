U.S. men defeat Japan for foil team bronze

After a close loss to the Russian Olympic Committee in the semifinals, the U.S. men's foil team rallied to beat Japan 45-31 in the bronze medal match.

The three fencers who took on the trio from the home team included Alexander Massialas, Race Imboden and Gerek Meinhardt, with Nick Itkin also having competed up until the second leg of the quarterfinal. The bronze is the second fencing medal for Team USA after Lee Kiefer won gold in the women's individual foil. It is also the second consecutive bronze for the American men after the team beat Italy in 2016.

In the gold medal match, France demolished the team representing the ROC. Julien Mertine, Enzo Lefort and Erwann le Pechoux easily defeated their opponents to record a 45-28 victory. The gold is France's first in the event since 2000 and propels the nation past Italy for most gold medals in the men's team foil competition. The countries were previously tied at seven, but France now has eight.

Russian fencers Anton Borodachev, Kirill Borodachev and Timur Safin earned the silver.