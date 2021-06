U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team: Who's in and who's out?

In March, USA Basketball unveiled 57 NBA players as finalists to join the U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team. With the Tokyo Olympics getting closer, players are beginning to reveal whether or not they plan on joining Team USA in Japan.

Below is the full list of players selected as finalists to join Team USA, separated by their status for the Summer Games.

Committed to Team USA

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Not participating

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Unknown

LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs)

Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Mike Conley (Utah Jazz)

DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs)

Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)

Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons)

Blake Griffin (Brooklyn Nets)

Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Lakers)

Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)

Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)

Gordon Hayward (Charlotte Hornets)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Dwight Howard (Philadelphia 76ers)

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

DeAndre Jordan (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

JaVale McGee (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Victor Oladipo (Houston Rockets)

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Mason Plumlee (Detroit Pistons)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat)

Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks)

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)

John Wall (Houston Rockets)

Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards)

Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs)

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Christian Wood (Houston Rockets)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)