U.S. women's curling improves to 2-0 with win over Denmark

A back and forth game ended the way Team USA wanted Thursday with a win over Denmark in Session 2 of women's curling action at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Here's how the game was won for the U.S.

FIRST END

Good rock placement put the U.S. in a good spot with Denmark sitting hammer in the first. Denmark’s final shot came up just short of the 4-foot circle, allowing Team USA to steal a point and take an early lead.

SECOND END

Denmark missed a takeout attempt on their final shot with the U.S. sitting one. Tabitha Peterson’s hammer draw shot then went into the 4-foot and sat to give Team USA two points.

THIRD END

A double takeout attempt by Peterson on the U.S.’s final throw got one Denmark stone, but not the second. The U.S. rock also went out of the house, setting up an easy draw shot for two Denmark points to again tie the score, 3-3.

SEVENTH END

With the U.S. up one, Denmark had a chance at two to retake the lead, but the hammer throw went through the 4-foot and past the nearest USA stone, leaving Denmark to settle for just a single point that tied the game at 4-4.

TENTH END

A perfectly placed guard stops Denmark from taking multiple points in the ninth. Denmark instead took just one, and trailed 6-5 heading into the final end.

Team Peterson played a strategy of keeping the house clear the entire end, and it worked with a perfect draw shot by Peterson on the final throw that landed square on the button for one point and the win for Team USA.

NEXT UP

The US (2-0) will next play China at 1:05 a.m. ET on Friday.

Denmark will take a session off and return to the ice at 8:05 p.m. ET Friday.

GAME STATS