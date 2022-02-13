USA vs. Germany: Score, updates, highlights in 2022 Olympic Men's Hockey

The United States men's hockey team is the only team from Group A that's still unbeaten, and they're looking to keep their undefeated record intact against Germany before the start of the knockout stage at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Follow along below for live updates of all the action in the U.S. men's hockey team's game against Germany at the Olympics.

First period

0:00 - The Americans take the ice in their lighter blue (and also very ugly) uniforms. Germans in white. Puck is dropped and the action is officially underway.

1:14 - Brock Faber gets called for a penalty and the Germans head to the man advantage.

2:00 - Germany gets on the board first with a power-play goal. Patrick Hager gets credit for the tally. Not an ideal start to this game for the Americans, folks!

3:14 - Lots of slashing after a whistle and the Americans get their first power play of the game. Big opportunity to knot the game back up after the inauspicious start.

4:26 - Steven Kampfer lets one rip from the point and it gets past German netminder Danny aus den Birken on the power play. We have a 1-1 game. Huge response from the Americans.

5:35 - Americans are headed back to the power play. Marcel Brandt got caught holding. You can't do that.

6:11 - And the U.S. power play already comes to an end. Kenny Agostino gets a double minor for high-sticking. Penalties everywhere to start this contest.

10:11 - U.S. successfully kills off the double minor. Big confidence boost for the American PKers.