USA women's water polo completes 3-peat with rout of Spain

Too quick. Too strong. Too deep.

The United States women's water polo team completed a three-peat on Saturday, beating Spain 14-5 to add gold in Tokyo 2020 to the top honors it collected in Rio 2016 and London 2012.

This wasn't close. The U.S. built a 6-1 lead, giving the affair the feel of a coronation by the midpoint of a third quarter which ended with the Americans leading 12-4.

Olympic all-time scoring leader Maggie Steffens added to her total with the game's second goal, but this was not a one-player show.

Nine different Americans scored and four provided multiple goals: Alys Williams, Kaleigh Gilchrist, Aria Fischer, and Maddie Musselman.

Goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson and the defense were exceptional, keeping Spain to five goals on 32 shots. The U.S. only conceded one goal in the second half.

The Americans have medaled at all six women's water polo tournaments at the Olympics, this third gold joining two silvers and a bronze. This is Spain's second medal, both silver.

Maica Garcia scored two of Spain's four goals.