USA's Wise, Ferreira hunt down medals, Kiwi Porteous pockets gold in ski pipe

Nico Porteous battled heavy wind gusts Saturday in the men's freeski halfpipe final to capture New Zealand's second-ever Olympic gold, joined by fellow 2018 medalists David Wise and Alex Ferreira of the U.S. for a jumbled order of the PyeongChang podium.

The reigning world and two-time X Games champion stomped back-to-back double cork 1620s in both directions on Run 1 to score a 93.00, ultimately earning him the title and upgrading his bronze from four years ago won at just 16 years old.

"I'm currently over the moon. I still can't really believe it," said Porteous, whose brother Miguel finished 11th.

Wise, a father of two entering as the two-time defending gold medalist from Sochi and PyeongChang, paired back-to-back 1260s to close out his first run for a 90.75. That held for silver, the 31-year-old Nevadan's third Olympic medal.

"It was a pretty wild day out there with the wind," he said. "If anything … it’s kind of a little bit of an advantage for me because I have these guys outweighed by 30 or 40 pounds (laughs). So you know, you just kind of embrace it and say, 'All right, this is the conditions that it is.'"

His teammate Ferreira, silver medalist in PyeongChang , pole-twirled his way to an 86.75 on Run 1, but wasn't able to improve and took bronze. A native of Aspen, Colorado, the two-time X Games champion claimed December's Copper Grand Prix before back-to-back runner-up finishes at Calgary Snow Rodeo.

An avid bow hunter, Wise has spent his entire life in Reno and aspires to make the U.S. Olympic archery team for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. He broke his femur a year after PyeongChang but returned to competition just seven months later.

