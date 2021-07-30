Wang, Huang defeat top-seeded Siewi, Huang to win badminton mixed doubles gold

It would be a bit of a stretch to call Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping underdogs, but as the No. 2 seed, the Chinese pair did have to overcome the top-ranked team of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong in order to claim gold.

The match between China's two best teams was a back-and-forth battle with frequent momentum shifts. Because the pairs had similar playing styles, neither was able to string together more than four consecutive points. In the end, Wang and Huang clinched victory by placing their shots a bit better in the third set.

Yilyu and Huang took an early lead with a 21-17 win in Set 1. Zhen and Huang responded in Set 2, outscoring the eventual gold medalists 21-17, but the two-time world champions couldn't hang on in the third. Yilu and Huang sealed the deal and their first Olympic golds with a clutch 21-19 victory. In an emotional celebration, Yilu dove onto the court to hug teammate Huang.

China has won 19 of the 35 gold medals awarded in badminton.

In the bronze medal match, Japan's Watanabe Yuta and Higashino Arisa defeated Tse Ying Suet and Tang Chun Man of Hong Kong, 21-17, 32-21.