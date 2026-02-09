Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Wax, edges and trust: Unsung technicians make all the difference in Alpine skiing

Wax, edges and trust: Unsung technicians make all the difference in Alpine skiing
Getty
Getty
US' River Radamus takes part in the first official training for the men's downhill alpine skiing event ahead of the Milan Cortina games
Wax, edges and trust: Unsung technicians make all the difference in Alpine skiing
Posted

American alpine skier River Radamus highlights the critical role of ski technicians and equipment preparation ahead of Olympic competition, emphasizing trust, collaboration and precision as athletes push the limits at high speeds on challenging courses. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo