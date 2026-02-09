American alpine skier River Radamus highlights the critical role of ski technicians and equipment preparation ahead of Olympic competition, emphasizing trust, collaboration and precision as athletes push the limits at high speeds on challenging courses. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Wax, edges and trust: Unsung technicians make all the difference in Alpine skiing
