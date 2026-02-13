The U.S. snapped an eight game losing streak against Canada in an upset of the defending world champions on Friday's third session of play in the women's curling competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Plus, results from three other games in the ice this afternoon. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Women's Curling Session 3 Roundup: Team USA upsets Canada in 10th end comeback
