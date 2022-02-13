Women's freeski slopestyle qualifying postponed for day due to heavy snowfall

Due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility, qualifying in women's freeski slopestyle was postponed Sunday to a later date and time yet to be determined.

Originally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time (9 p.m. Saturday ET), the event's start time was initially delayed and pushed forward to noon local time (11 p.m. Saturday ET).

About an hour later, the call was made to delay the event for the day. Times for the event's final and men's event are now expected to be updated.

Big air gold medalist Eileen Gu of China is looking to add title No. 2 of the 2022 Winter Games in slopestyle, with halfpipe still to come.

The four Americans competing in slopestyle are Maggie Voisin, Darian Stevens, Marin Hamill and Caroline Claire.

