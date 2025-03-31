Locked and loaded: Black pistol instructor redefines women's empowerment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When we think of responsible gun ownership, the Black community is often left out of the conversation.

Gang affiliation or radical militarization is stereotypical. As a Black woman, Jeri Persley strives to change that narrative.

A Black pistol instructor redefines women's empowerment

“I felt that it was important to be someone who looked like them, same face as them, and especially as a woman,” Persley said.

Persley is a 53-year-old business owner and pistol instructor who offers firearm safety classes at gun ranges across the KC area.

“Many classes are taught by white males,” she said. “To have someone who really looks like you and that you can relate to makes it a much more comfortable environment.”

KSHB 41

In 2015, Persley bought her first handgun for protection. Years later, she joined the National African American Gun Association, an organization that provides a safe space for Black gun owners.

By 2022, she earned her pistol certification and launched Be Empowered Tactical, a solo business dedicated to firearm training and education.

“Being empowered is not just shooting a firearm,” Persley said. “A lot of people come to this class, and they're afraid. I've had tears, I've had shaking, but by the end of this class, they flex their empowerment muscle.”

She starts off with a slow introduction to purchasing and handling a gun.

KSHB 41 Jeri Persley

Then, she works on stance, position and aim.

By walking her students through this process, she ensures they have the tools they need to use a firearm cautiously.

“I hope that I'm bringing a new face to gun ownership,” Persley said. “Not only are they responsible, safety conscious, law abiding Black citizens in the community, but a lot of times you don't hear about it.”

KSHB 41 Jeri Persley

Persley has noticed that some Black women are turning to armed protection after experiencing trauma.

“People are deciding that they maybe need to protect themselves in a way that they never thought they might before,” she said. “They thought, 'It's fine, I'll call the police. I will call someone.' But now, they're like, 'You are your first responder.'"

Jeri Persley Jeri Persley

All dressed in pink, Persley is no stranger to skepticism.

But don’t let that fool you. She welcomes everyone with open arms.

Breaking barriers and taking control, Persley is on a path to redefine women’s empowerment — one shot at a time.

“I'm looking forward to having my own range," Persley said. "That would be awesome to be one of the few, if not the first, Black woman in Kansas City to have their own range and to support the Black community and Black women in learning about firearms.”

—