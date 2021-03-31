WATCH: Kansas City panel discusses women’s empowerment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the final day of Women's History Month, 41 Action News Today Anchor Rae Daniel sat down with a panel of Kansas City area women to discuss everything from equal pay in the workforce, to mental health, to nutrition and wellness.

Daniel spoke with Wendy Doyle, president/CEO of United. We; Chioma Atanmo, founder of Mindful Appetite and Dr. Pamela Taylor, owner of New Hope Counseling Center, as part of the 25 minute conversation.

One key topic was how critical it can be to simply get a good night's sleep.

"I know as women we look at rest and recharging as something like, 'I don't deserve this,' or 'I should be doing something else,'" Atanmo said during the discussion. "That to do list will always be there. Sleep is an opportunity for your body to rest and to know that it's okay."

