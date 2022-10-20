Watch Now
Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister after nearly 6 weeks on the job

House of Commons/AP
In this grab taken from video from the House of Commons, Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday Oct. 19, 2022. (House of Commons/PA via AP)
Posted at 7:41 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 08:46:20-04

After taking over for Boris Johnson early last month, British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced Thursday she is resigning as soon as her Conservative Party can find a replacement.

She said she notified King Charles III of her decision.

Truss assumed office on Sept. 6, two days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In the weeks since, she has faced challenges from lawmakers and the public over her economic plan, which has failed to gain traction.

The plan unveiled by the government last month triggered financial turmoil and a political crisis that has seen the replacement of Truss’ Treasury chief, multiple policy U-turns and a breakdown of discipline in the governing Conservative Party.

Conservative lawmaker Simon Hoare said the government was in disarray.

“Nobody has a route plan. It’s all sort of hand-to-hand fighting on a day-to-day basis,” he told the BBC on Thursday. He said Truss had “about 12 hours” to turn the situation around.

