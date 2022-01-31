North Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has confirmed it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam in its most significant launch in almost five years.

Sunday's launch could be a prelude to bigger provocations by North Korea, such as nuclear and long-range missile tests that directly threaten the U.S. mainland, as the North tries to further pressure the Biden administration.

North Korea said the test verified the accuracy of the Hwasong-12 missile.

White House officials said North Korea's escalating provocations have become increasingly concerning. The Biden administration plans to respond to the latest missile test in the coming days with an unspecified move meant to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to its allies' security.