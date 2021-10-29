Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for next two weeks, Buckingham Palace says

Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for the next two weeks, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday.

Friday's announcement comes about a week after the palace confirmed that the Queen, 95, had spent a night in the hospital for "preliminary investigations."

The palace had already confirmed that the Queen would not travel this weekend to the UN's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. She had already been ordered to take time off last week after she canceled a trip to Northern Ireland.

2021 has already marked a difficult year for the Royal Family.

On April 9, the Queen's husband of 73 years, Prince Phillip, died at the age of 99.

A month earlier, on March 7, the Queen's grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, during which the couple shared their frustrations with the Royals.

Harry and Meghan stepped back as full-time members of the Royal Family in 2020 and now live in California.