Reports: US now believes that Russia could invade Ukraine 'at any time'

AP
FILE - A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Russia has concentrated an estimated 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons near Ukraine in what the West fears could be a prelude to an invasion. Germany's refusal to join other NATO members in supplying Ukraine with weapons has frustrated allies and prompted some to question Berlin's resolve in standing up to Russia. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 12:54 PM, Feb 11, 2022
U.S. intelligence officials now believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and could do so even before the end of the Olympic Games in China next week, CNN and PBS report.

Officials previously believed that Russia was more likely to wait until the Games ended as a gesture of goodwill to its ally China, which is hosting the games.

But according to CNN, Sec. of State Antony Blinken said Friday that he believes an invasion of Ukraine "could begin at any time," adding that the U.S. is seeing "very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

