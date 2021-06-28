Zeng, Griskenas qualify for Tokyo Olympics in Rhythmic Gymnastics

2016 Olympian Laura Zeng and five-time Pan American Games medalist Evita Griskenas will represent the United States individually in rhythmic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The pair -- which earned the U.S. its quota spots with top-10 finishes in the all-around final at the 2019 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships -- went 1-2 at the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis last weekend, earning their nominative spots.

Zeng finished first in the all-around with a score of 95.900 and had first-place finishes on the hoop, ball and ribbon. Griskenas scored 95.650 in the all-around and had the highest score on the clubs.

Zeng, 21, finished 11th at the the Rio Olympics and has competed at four world championships. Griskenas, 20, won the all-around gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games.

For the first time ever an an Olympics, the U.S. will field a full rhythmic team -- two individuals and a group. Lili Mizuno, Camilla Feeley, Nicole Sladkov, Isabella Connor, Yelyzaveta Merenzon and Elizaveta Pletneva qualified for a Tokyo quota spot at the 2021 Pan American Championships, then earned their berths with a win in St. Louis.

The rhythmic gymnastics competition begins on Aug. 6 in Tokyo.