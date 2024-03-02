Norfolk Southern train derails onto banks of Pennsylvania river

A Norfolk Southern train with a long line of cargo cars derailed in a dramatic scene along the banks of a major Pennsylvania river on Saturday. It appeared to be carrying freight and other materials.

It was not immediately clear if any hazardous materials spilled into the river, nor the exact damage caused, but the Nancy Run Fire Company released an image on social media confirming a rescue engine had been sent to the scene at Riverside Dr. in Lower Saucon. The area is situated north of Philadelphia, just under two hours by car.

Authorities said no injuries were reported, but signaled that at least some of the train cars had toppled over into the moving water of the Lehigh River. Images released by emergency responders showed at least two locomotive cars partially submerged in the river.

The Lower Saucon Fire Rescue department was working with the Northhampton County Emergency Management Service to help local and state agencies recover sections of the train and assess damage.

Authorities didn't immediately release a cause for the derailment.

Scripps News reached out to Norfolk Southern for more information but didn't immediately receive a response.

A Norfolk Southern representative told 6ABC Philadelphia that the company had responded to the incident, and thanked first responders for their assistance. The company said it dispatched crews and contractors to the scene to plan the cleanup operation.

The incident comes just one year after Norfolk Southern's disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, where hazardous material caught fire in the crash. The resulting plume of black smoke became national news as residents were displaced.

SEE MORE: Derailed: East Palestine, 1 year later

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com