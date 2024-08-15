Wally Amos of Famous Amos cookies has died. He was 88

Wally Amos, the founder of the iconic Famous Amos cookie brand, has died at 88. Amos was an innovator in the food industry, later losing ownership of the company and rights to the name.

Amos started the brand after taking a $25,000 loan in 1975 from friends in California to pursue his idea for high-quality cookies. He ended up creating one of the most famous names in the cookie business.

Decoda Literacy Solutions said Amos would bake cookies using his aunt's recipe as a hobby while he worked at the William Morris Talent Agency. He was often complemented on them by coworkers. It was from that foundation that he was able to later start a cookie company.

RELATED STORY | Fitness icon and television personality Richard Simmons dead at 76

The New York Times reported that his children Shawn and Sarah Amos said his death came after a battle with dementia. Amos died on Tuesday at his home in Honolulu with his wife Carol by his side.

In a statement his family noted his popular "Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism," calling Wally's career "a great American success story, and a source of Black pride."

Amos also co-founded the national brand Uncle Wally’s Muffin Co., which is based in Shirley, N.Y. . It was founded shortly after Amos lost ownership and name rights to his Famous Amos empire, the Associated Press reported.

After his success in California, Amos continued his work in Hawaii.

Amos was a reading advocate and hosted a reading room at his Hawaii cookie shop, where he was known to host events promoting reading for children. In 1991 Wally was presented with the National Literacy Honors Award by President George H.W. Bush.

RELATED STORY | 'Alf' child star Benji Gregory dead at 46

His children later said, “Our dad taught us the value of hard work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our dreams."

“We also know he would love it if you had a chocolate chip cookie today," his family said.