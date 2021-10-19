Papa John’s New Pizza Is Covered In Full Strips Of Bacon

If bacon tops your list of favorite pizza ingredients, Papa John’s sees you. The chain’s newest pizza is not just topped with chopped bacon — it’s covered in full strips!

The new Triple Bacon Pizza is covered in sauce and cheese, then topped with smoky crumbled bacon, julienne-cut Canadian bacon and real smoked bacon strips. The limited-time pizza is available now for Papa Rewards members at select locations and will be sold nationwide Oct. 25 through Dec. 27.

Papa John's

The pizza is actually just one of a few new limited-time items for Papa John’s new BaconMania menu, which also includes a Smokey Bacon Parmesan Crusted Papadia and Bacon Jalapeño Popper Rolls.

The Papadia is a toasty flatbread-style sandwich that features julienne-cut Canadian bacon, onions and bacon strips, all covered with a creamy ranch sauce. If you want a bacon appetizer, the popper rolls are dough filled with cream cheese, hickory-smoked bacon and jalapeños.

Papa John’s first introduced the Papadia in four other flavors last year and this is the first time its jalapeño popper rolls have included bacon.

Papa John's

If you prefer to make your own pies — maybe using a backyard pizza oven — take a look at this two-ingredient recipe for pizza dough that we tested out, and then try your hand at your own bacon-covered pizza. The dough recipe calls for fat-free Greek yogurt and self-rising flour and you can even use it to make bagels.

You can also make your own version of a Papadia with this recipe for grilled pizza sandwiches and your own jalapeño popper rolls with this recipe from Cookie and Kate. These rolls actually don’t have dough and instead call for sprinkling crushed barbecue potato chips on top.

If you’re into frozen pizzas, DiGiorno has a few interesting flavors in stores now, including one loaded with chicken, bacon and ranch and other pizzas made with croissant crust. The brand will also be releasing a Mac ‘n Cheese Pizza next spring, which is covered in creamy, cheesy macaroni and cheese inspired by Stouffer’s.

DiGiorno

Anybody else satisfied with good old cheese pizza?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.