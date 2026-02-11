Person reportedly detained for questioning in disappearance of Nancy Guthrie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person has been detained in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie near Tucson, Arizona, according to the Associated Press.

The development follows a rapid sequence of events that played out on Tuesday.

Scripps News confirmed that a small amount of money was deposited into the bitcoin wallet identified in the original ransom note tied to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

The source of the deposit is unknown, and because it is so small, it does not appear to be an attempt to pay the ransom, which was several million dollars.

Hours earlier, the FBI released images and video from a doorbell camera showing the person they believe may been involved in the abduction of Nancy Guthrie. It's unclear whether the person detained is the individual pictured.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the images of an armed individual in a ski mask are from Nancy Guthrie's home on the morning of her disappearance.

In one of the videos, the person is seen walking up to Nancy Guthrie's front door.

Another video shows the individual trying to cover the doorbell camera.

Patel noted that the videos were recovered using "residual data located in backend systems." Authorities previously said the doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie's home was disabled in the early morning hours of Feb. 1

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Tucson-area home against her will. After her disappearance, a ransom note was sent to KGUN, a Scripps-owned station in Tucson, as well as to another television station and TMZ.

It demanded millions in Bitcoin and threatened Nancy Guthrie’s life if payment was not made by 5 p.m. local time Monday. Authorities have not verified the note’s authenticity or confirmed it was sent by her captors.

