Personalized Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Find On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and it’s time to find a special gift for your mom. You can always go with a classic gift like flowers, baked goods, pajamas or an activity, like a brunch out or a morning hike. But why not make your Mother’s Day gift a little more distinctive? We’ve curated a list of 10 personalized presents you can order through Amazon to really knock this year’s holiday out of the park.

When deciding on gifts for your mom, take a moment to consider her unique interests, hobbies and personality. Some moms love personalized jewelry and home decor, while others would prefer a practical gift that they can use every day, like a cutting board or water bottle. No matter what you choose, though, your mom will love that it’s been chosen and customized with her in mind.

And while any Mother’s Day gift will be nice, moms deserve to hear “thank you” more than just once a year. Their tireless efforts should never go unnoticed, so keep those words of praise coming — even when it’s not the second Sunday in May!

Does your mom love to cook? Show her how much you appreciate her wizardry in the kitchen with a special binder for keeping all her recipes and notes in one place. Available for $66.99, it comes with seven units inside for dividing recipes into different categories. Choose from a variety of thematic designs on the cover, such as cakes, pizza, tomatoes and more. You can also personalize the binder with any text, names or phrases that you’d like to have emblazoned on the front. And while the wooden binder is is great for storing recipes, you could also use it as a sketchbook, photo album, diary or journal.

Give the gift of remembrance with this 14-karat gold heart-shaped locket that holds two photos inside. At $38.50, this locket comes highly recommended with over 1,000 ratings and an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5. Customers liked how it’s “the perfect size” and noted that it’s helpful to use the cover as a template when cutting out the special photos you’d like to place inside. While wearing this necklace, your mom will be able to keep you close to her heart.

Do you and your mom live in different locations? This sweet necklace consists of two coins that each feature the shape of a state, and a tiny heart placed between them. For $21.50, you can customize the necklace by choosing the specific states. Made of hypoallergenic stainless steel, the necklace comes in three plated finishes: silver, gold or rose gold. With an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, many customers say this makes a wonderful, high-quality gift.

Made of microfiber polyester fabric, this cozy fleece blanket will warm your mom — and her heart — throughout the year. Choose from sizes ranging from 32 inches by 48 inches all the way up to 60 inches by 90 inches, and customize the blanket by selecting one of 15 colors and adding up to five photos. (To prevent color fading, wash the blanket in cold water.) More than 2,000 people have given this throw an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars, and it’s available for $70.99.

Have a name or special date etched into this polished gold, silver or rose gold 16-karat bracelet. The personalized, elegant jewelry goes for $19.98 on Amazon, and you can even opt for it to be shipped in a jewelry case with a message card. One reviewer wrote that she had her bracelet engraved with her son’s initials and that it hasn’t tarnished.

Brighten up your mom’s house with a customized gift she will see every day. Handmade by a family-owned business in Indiana, these $99.99 bespoke wooden signs are available in four sizes, with two frame options and two different background colors. You provide the last name and the first names of family members. The text and designs aren’t decals, they’re printed onto the wood to prevent chipping and peeling. This product boasts an impressive average rating of 4.9 stars out of 5. Customers mentioned how the workmanship exceeded their expectations.

Moms with a creative streak — whether that’s in the kitchen or an art studio — will appreciate this apron that can be embroidered with her name. At $30.95, this apron has earned an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, with several people mentioning it being durable and well stitched. Available in 10 colors and two sizes, each apron comes with two deep, reinforced front pockets.

If your mom has a green thumb, she might like these three planters that are perfect for small succulents and spell out “for the best mom ever” when set down next to each other. Small enough to fit on a windowsill, these pots will add a pop of color and flair to your mom’s kitchen or bedroom. Available for $34.99, the planters have more than 4,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. Customers have remarked how the planters are “well made and boxed nicely.” (Note that plants are not included with the planters.)

Moms who like to entertain will adore this cutting board. These keepsakes are crafted with walnut or maple wood and coated in food-safe oil to preserve the board. It can be used as a serving board for hot dishes or as a platter for cheese, fruit and appetizers. Customers raved about the engraving and the beautiful wood. Starting at $29.99 for the smallest size in the light maple wood, you can spend a little more for larger sizes or for the dark walnut wood. The board will arrive wrapped and ready to present as a gift.

Help your mom stay hydrated by giving her a cute personalized tumbler, complete with a straw and lid. For $26.95, this insulated stainless steel tumbler keeps drinks hot or cold for several hours and fits in most cup holders. Because the cups are laser-engraved, the imprint will last for years, unlike a sticker where it can simply peel off. Many people commented on how nice the engraving looks and how quickly the item ships.

Do any of these ideas inspire you to celebrate your mom with a personalized gift?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.