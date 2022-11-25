Philips Sonicare toothbrush is on sale for $29.99 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering a power toothbrush, Amazon is offering a great Black Friday deal on a Philips Sonicare toothbrush.

Regularly priced at $50, this Philips Sonicare toothbrush is currently $30, a savings of 40%, or $20. The brand says the Philips Sonicare toothbrush removes up to five times more plaque when compared to a manual toothbrush.

With a pressure sensor and two intensity settings, the toothbrush protects sensitive gums from overbrushing and it has a two-minute timer that ensures dentist-recommended brushing time. It also has a long battery life, with one charge lasting for two weeks.

With more than 98,000 reviews, the Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Customers say it’s a great electric toothbrush, has a long battery life, comes with all the “bells and whistles” and they love how it makes their teeth feel.

One customer who gave the toothbrush a full 5 stars says they are really surprised at the amount of power it has.

“Battery life is outstanding! Easy to pack for travel and the brush cover is perfect to protect the bristles. The power has options but either makes my teeth feel super clean. Even removed some older stains that I was not able to get with a regular brush,” Amazon customer Crafty D wrote. “I love that the brush tells you when to move to a different area for cleaning and cuts off at the allotted time.”

There are a handful of other powered toothbrushes on Amazon that are also on sale for Black Friday, including this Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, which is 40% off.

Regularly priced at $50, the Oral-B toothbrush is now $30, a savings of $20. The brand says the toothbrush removes up to 300% more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush and it has a pressure sensor that stops the pulsation movement if you brush too hard.

With nearly 62,000 reviews, the toothbrush has a total rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with customers saying they like the pressure sensor, it’s easy to use and the battery life lasts a long time.

Another deal you’ll find today is on this Phylian Sonic Electric Toothbrush for Adults and Kids.

Regularly priced at $40, it is currently $19, plus you can save an additional 20% by applying a coupon at checkout. With the sale and coupon, the final price is just $15.19, a discount of around 60%.

The Phylian toothbrush even comes with eight extra brush heads, which last for 24 months, so you won’t need to worry about buying replacements for a few years.

